LA County Declares a State of Emergency Against the Federal Government

The County of Los Angeles declared a state of emergency in response to federal immigration raids by ICE who are enforcing laws instituted by Congress. They declared a state of emergency because Americans want to enforce the law.

The country was invaded by millions of unvetted foreigners and Americans voted to have them removed. Democrats are doing everything they can to stop the will of the people.

The County, which is huge, has declared war on the federal government and is aiding and abetting criminals, vicious South American and Mexican gangs, and terrorists.

The state of emergency gives them the ‘right’ to provide assistance to residents who claim they are financially impacted by these raids. They are going to pay them off with tax dollars. That will mostly go to people here illegally.

The declaration was introduced by County Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn. It passed by a 4-1 vote.

They Are Declaring War on the Federal Government

They say they are “mobilizing resources and supporting affected communities.” The County officials are claiming ICE is “causing fear and disruption,” not the rioters, not the illegal aliens.

This week alone ICE has been shot at, rammed and threatened with imprisonment by a governor in Illinois.

Democrats are blocking every single thing the President does. Yet, Pam Bondi, Todd Blanche, and Kash Patel aren’t arresting Gov. Pritzker or Mayor Johnson, and they aren’t arresting these obstructionists in LA, who are clearly breaking the law. At least not yet.

It’s ten months now with nothing worthwhile happening and criminal Democrats are becoming emboldened.

Republicans have the power now and must use it. There is no guarantee they will ever get it again. When Democrats get back into office, they will give tens of millions of illegals amnesty. Then we will be a one party country ruled by some very bad people who will cater to the criminals they aligned themselves with, as they let more in.

We must arrest these people. If something more substantial isn’t done, we will have a Civil War.

This Is An Insurrection, a Real One

Pritzker is threatening ICE and CBP with arrest now or definitely after Democrats get back into office. We can’t allow this to go without a serious response.

Democrat Communists are going to take over this country if our Republicans don’t act. They are running communists like Zohran for office in real time and in full view.

When will Americans realize how dangerous this is?

Democrats are threatening to do much worse to Republicans once they are back into office. They are going to put Donald Trump in prison and attack his Cabinet and friends. We will all be silenced again. They are bad people, and they have the media to lie for them.