Actress Wants the Kennedy Center Blown Up

Broadway actress Patti LuPone called for the complete and utter destruction of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The woke performer is disgusted over changes made under President Donald Trump‘s administration.

In an interview with The New Yorker, LuPone said the “Trumpified Kennedy Center should get blown up,” repeating the phrase multiple times.

Her remarks come after Trump removed several board members and appointed himself chairman. He announced plans to steer the institution away from programming such as drag shows allegedly marketed toward children and vowed to restore what he called a “Golden Age” in the American arts. The president also stated he would emphasize classical music, patriotic performances, and reduce reliance on federal funding.

In a Truth Social post announcing the sweeping reforms, Trump wrote: “The Kennedy Center is an American jewel and must reflect the brightest stars on its stage from all across our nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

The changes have drawn a mixed response. Some welcomed a shift back to traditional values and family-centered programming. Many in the arts community denounced the move.

