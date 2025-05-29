Chancellor Merz has ordered the tightening of Germany’s borders. It’s not going over well with former Chancellor Angela Merkel, the architect of their open borders.

Merkel let everyone and anyone into Germany.

“For ten years, anybody at all could enter Germany. All he had to do was claim asylum at our borders, and if he was smart, he would also make himself almost impossible to deport by destroying his identification documents,” writes Eugyppius.

Tighter national migration and border control policies could lead to the destruction of the EU, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned, following Berlin’s recent move to curb the influx of asylum seekers.

Germany’s new interior minister has issued orders for undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers to be turned back at borders. Alexander Dobrindt’s move reverses instructions issued under Angela Merkel at the peak of the migration crisis. pic.twitter.com/Cu3pXtL4cK — DW Politics (@dw_politics) May 7, 2025

Merkel made the remarks at the Southwestern Press Forum in Neu-Ulm last week, where she appeared to present her memoir, ‘Freedom’.

“I do not believe we can decisively combat illegal migration at the German-Austrian or German-Polish border… I have always advocated European solutions,” Merkel said when asked about the latest measures adopted by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s cabinet.

The new policies, introduced earlier this month by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, prohibit asylum applications at all German land borders. It reverses Merkel’s 2015 open-border policy. Exceptions are made for children, pregnant women, and other vulnerable individuals.

According to Merkel, the move threatens both freedom of movement within the EU and the integrity of the Schengen zone, which allows visa-free travel across most of the bloc. She wants the authoritarian EU, an alleged trade organization to make those decisions.

“Otherwise, we could see Europe destroyed,” she warned.

She already did that – ruined Germany. Merkel has also done serious harm to the US. It was Merkel who insisted we call of the invaders “migrants.” Merkel helped kill any chance at peace with Russia. She conspired with Francois Hollande to agree to the fake Minsk II treaty, knowing they never intended to go through with it. She mocked Russia for believing it last year. It was a ruse to give Ukraine time to build an army.

Now, German media is trying to say Merkel didn’t open the borders. It’s exactly what they tell us here about Democrats – they didn’t open the borders. The borders are secure! It’s the same playbook to destroy the West and replace it with something much worse.

As for Germany, they’re afraid of the AfD beating the authoritarians in the next election.

Tighter borders. More police. Stricter controls. Germany’s new government is cracking down on migration — even refusing entry to some asylum seekers. It means a full break with Angela Merkel’s migration politics. pic.twitter.com/e8yCSfvJ4p — DW Politics (@dw_politics) May 16, 2025

