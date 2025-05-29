The Coup: Obama-Biden-Appointed Judge Rigged the Tariff Ruling

The tariff ruling was rigged and is part of the judicial coup we see playing out. The Townhall show you can watch below included a lot of information you will be interested in. However, the Tariff ruling is something out of a Soviet playbook.

A second federal court judge Rudolf Contreras, an Obama appointee, also blocked the tariffs in the case of an Illinois toy manufacturer. He’s a far-left judge whose parents came from communist Cuba.

Firstly, This is what the FBI thinks of us.

Former FBI Director James Comey called the entire Republican Party white supremacists adjacent. “If you work in the FBI, you know that one of the two political parties” is “white supremacist adjacent,” to “put it nicely.” That’s what the FBI thinks? That is what the national police force thinks of half the country? We are in deep trouble.

The three cases overruled by coup judges: Harvard, parole, and tariffs.

Federal communist judges are nonstop preventing Donald Trump from doing things that are clearly his role.

The First is the canceling of funds to Harvard are the purview of the State Department. Yet a judge said they can’t do it.

Second, look at what they did with parole. Joe Biden invented a new definition for it and Donald Trump reversed it to its original meaning. Judges told him he can’t do it.

The current administration concluded that Biden’s administration’s use of categorical parole, which is paroling aliens into the US by class and not on an individual basis, violated the statute. He undid it.

There were three courts overruling Trump’s orders in 12 hours this week.

Third, the most dramatic were the three judges in a federal international trade court who stopped President Trump’s tariffs. Tariffs are not, by the way, a tax. They are not the purview of Congress. President Trump used his emergency powers under existing legislation.

Democrats can’t afford to let Donald Trump win on tariffs, and they are desperate.

The quotes are from the Townhall Show host, LarryO’Connor.

That tariff decision was rigged.

“[The Judges} were hand selected and deliberately placed on this case knowing that they would deliver the decision they just delivered. That was reported weeks ago.”

“Liberal [communist] districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump’s basic executive authority. We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law, and they have issued at least 12 injunctions against this administration in the past 14 days, often without citing any evidence or grounds for their lawsuits. This is part of a larger concerted effort by Democrat activists and nothing more than the continuation of the weaponization of justice against President Trump.”

“Quick News flash to these liberal judges who are supporting their obstructionist efforts. 77 million Americans voted to elect this president, and each injunction is an abuse of the rule of law and an attempt to thwart the will of the people, as the President clearly stated in the oval office yesterday.”

Jane Restani is the Reagan appointee. Trump’s appointee is Timothy Reif, a Democrat [they sometimes have to appoint Democrats or they will be blocked]. Gary Katzmann is the Obama and Biden judge.

It wasn’t random.

“Hey, look, I got three kangaroos because it’s a kangaroo court. I wrote about the trade court’s rigged ruling. This is a stacked deck. It was already set up to block Trump.

Yesterday, the US, Court of International Trade pulled the rug out from under President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day taroffs, proving, once again, that the fix is in.

“It wasn’t random judicial hiccup. It was a carefully orchestrated hit job Chief Judge. Mark Barnett, an Obama appointee, hand-picked a panel to torpedo Trump’s America first trade policies, the decision to block the tariffs, vital for reviving American jobs and curbing foreign exploitation, exposes a judiciary more interested in political gains than justice.”

Background

“Now real fast, I’ll give you the background here. On April 2, Trump invoked the international Emergency Economic Powers Act. That’s a law passed by Congress, signed by a previous president, the IEEPA duh. He declared the US trade deficit 1.2 trillion in goods, a national emergency.

“And his plan to fix that emergency was to institute a 10% tariff on all imports and steeper levies on serial trade abusers like China, Mexico and Canada. These tariffs weren’t just taxes, they’re not taxes, they’re tariffs. They were a lifeline to bring manufacturing back, secure the borders and force fair trade deals. I should have also added to stop the flow of fentanyl, which is also an emergency and was also one of the reasons for enacting the Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“The three judge panel yesterday, Katzman is the Obama appointee. Reif is the Democrat who is a Trump appointee, and Jane Restani Is the Reagan appointee.

“They ruled that the IEEPA doesn’t give Trump the power to impose such unbounded tariffs, dismissing the trade deficit as unusual and extraordinary threat.

Here’s where the fix comes in.

“Okay, now here’s where the fix was in Deborah Heine, a great investigative reporter, reported earlier this month at American greatness that a source close to the court revealed the Chief Judge Barnett, deliberately stacked the deck.

“Let’s go to Deborah Heine’s article. This is at American Greatness, and notice the date, May 15. May 15, she reported this story. A three-judge panel at the United States Court of International Trade in lower Manhattan heard arguments in the case Tuesday, and reportedly appeared skeptical of the President’s arguments. If the panel decides that Trump’s emergency declaration was unlawful, which they did, it would effectively block the President’s global tariffs.

Obama-Biden Judge Barnett Hand-Selected Oppositional Judges

“The Chief Judge of the United States Court of International Trade is Mark A Barnett, who joined the court in 2013 after a nomination from President Barack Obama. He became chief judge on April 6, 2021, who made him chief judge. Joe Biden, according to a well-placed source, rather than drawing the panel at random, which is the normal procedure where you’ve got all these judges. …

“Well, it’s a random drawing. You just, you just pull the names out, rather than do that, Chief Judge Barnett fixed the outcome by selecting. He hand-selected the three judges who he knew would override the rule, overrule the president and render his tariffs null and void. The source told American Greatness.

“He was given this information by very reliable people who are very close to the court, three judges deliberating the case. As you know, we already just laid out who they are …. The fix was in, and there’s no other way to say it, that this is I think Stephen Miller called it a judicial coup.

The Obama chief judge Barnett handpicked the three judges he knew would overrule the Trump Tariffs. He rigged it at least temporarily.

Go to about 41:47:

James Comey Is In DEEP TROUBLE: FBI Dropping BOMBSHELLS! https://t.co/8qNVZJMC5r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 29, 2025

