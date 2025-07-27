Actual Allegedly Foreign Terrorist Stabs 11 Victims

By
M Dowling
-
2
61

According to the report, a man armed with a knife suddenly began randomly attacking shoppers in multiple departments throughout the store, including the produce and grocery areas.

Terrified shoppers reportedly began running in all directions trying to escape the attacker. Two shoppers were finally able to subdue the suspect and hold him until police arrived and took him into custody.

One witness, Amber Paull, described the attacker as “a foreign guy.”

There are multiple victims, about 11.

Will we see IEDs next? It looks like what we see in Europe regularly.

A local posted on Facebook saying:

“a foreign guy just lost it on random people in the produce and grocery area. African American guy pulled a hero move and pulled his pistol out and tried to get him to stop but then people screamed and workers said run so the guy slipped out in the crowd. Old woman, and a child forsure were stabbed along with many more.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
1 minute ago

Stay strapped or get clapped. “guy pulled a hero move and pulled his pistol out and tried to get him to stop but then people screamed and workers said run so the guy slipped out in the crowd” The way you get an attacker to stop is to ventilate him with the wireless hole punch….Did he stop because the firearm… Read more »

Last edited 10 seconds ago by Sua Sponte
0
Reply
kat
kat
45 minutes ago

Well, at least he is a REAL CRIMINAL, not an alleged one. Attacking another human being is a crime everywhere. Or should be. Guess Cali and the Blue states don’t think so, but…

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz