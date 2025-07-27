Actual Allegedly Foreign Terrorist Stabs 11 Victims

According to the report, a man armed with a knife suddenly began randomly attacking shoppers in multiple departments throughout the store, including the produce and grocery areas.

Terrified shoppers reportedly began running in all directions trying to escape the attacker. Two shoppers were finally able to subdue the suspect and hold him until police arrived and took him into custody.

One witness, Amber Paull, described the attacker as “a foreign guy.”

There are multiple victims, about 11.

Will we see IEDs next? It looks like what we see in Europe regularly.

ACTUAL RADICAL TERRORIST attack in Walmart in Michigan Today’s stabbing was in Traverse city. Usual suspects from last week pic.twitter.com/DElTTKwrmt — Eagle Nash (@EagleNash17) July 27, 2025

A local posted on Facebook saying:

“a foreign guy just lost it on random people in the produce and grocery area. African American guy pulled a hero move and pulled his pistol out and tried to get him to stop but then people screamed and workers said run so the guy slipped out in the crowd. Old woman, and a child forsure were stabbed along with many more.”