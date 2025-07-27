Violent Beating, Possibly Racist

A mob in Cincinnati repeatedly hit and kicked an anonymous man in the head until he fell to the ground. The mob continued to assault the man while he lies on the ground.

The man attempted to get up and fell over disoriented. Cars honked their horns for the mob to move out of the road.

Later on in the video, a woman snuck up from behind and grabbed at another woman who was checking on the fallen man. A separate man from the violent mob punched her. The woman fell to the ground, with her head slamming down onto the concrete.

It soon became obvious that the woman was unconscious. Blood was seen streaming from her mouth. Bystanders moved the woman out of the street.

No one tried to stop it. They filmed.

The police are repelled by the violence and are working on bringing the attackers to justice. Mostly no one in the media cares.