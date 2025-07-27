UK Government Advertises for a Shariah Law Administrator

The UK’s Labour Government website advertised for a “Shariah Law Administrator.”
The job advertisement was shared by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as a company called Manchester Community Centre seeks a legal assistant with a specialist knowledge of sharia law to help the area’s Muslim population.
Nigel Farage share the ad with a not that their “country and its values are being destroyed.”
A community note claimed it isn’t a shift in government policy. Maybe not, but it is a step towards giving a horrible set of laws credibility.
The note also stated they do it for Christians and Jews. However, Those religions are nothing like Shariah. People need to understand the difference.
Our country and its values are being destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Mxge7y4WSO
— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 27, 2025