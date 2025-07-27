UK Government Advertises for a Shariah Law Administrator

The UK’s Labour Government website advertised for a “Shariah Law Administrator.”

The job advertisement was shared by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as a company called Manchester Community Centre seeks a legal assistant with a specialist knowledge of sharia law to help the area’s Muslim population.

Nigel Farage share the ad with a not that their “country and its values are being destroyed.”

A community note claimed it isn’t a shift in government policy. Maybe not, but it is a step towards giving a horrible set of laws credibility.

The note also stated they do it for Christians and Jews. However, Those religions are nothing like Shariah. People need to understand the difference.