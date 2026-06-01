The Murder of Henry Nowak in a Two-Tier Justice System

A murder conviction in England has triggered a fierce debate across England about police conduct. The officers handcuffed an 18-year-old university student moments before he died from stab wounds.

According to Fox News, the case has reignited the police handling of a case. The police chose to believe the brown-skinned killer over a white young man. At the time, the young man was bleeding to death from multiple stab wounds.

First-year university student Henry Nowak, 18, had been stabbed multiple times with a 21cm (8in) ceremonial knife when officers in Southampton arrived at the scene in December.

The police believed the killer, Vickrum Digwa. The killer claimed the youth had uttered a racist insult, punched him, and knocked his turban off.

As the teenager lay dying, the police handcuffed him. They failed to check him for stab wounds. When he lost consciousness, they checked his condition, removing the handcuffs.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary apologized, saying the lad was handcuffed for only three minutes, but they will not release the body-cam footage.

Im absolutely OUTRAGED watching this. The police want us to understand WHY Henry Nowak was put in handcuffs and left to DlE thanks to Rac*st Police RELEASE THE F*CKING BODY CAM FOOTAGE LET THE WORLD SEE WHAT HAPPENED WE WANT JUSTICE FOR HENRY 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KIiPC4OX77 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 30, 2026

Release the bodycam footage.

The 23-year-old killer, Vickrum Digwa, was found guilty of murder on Thursday. The trial heard that Digwa lied to police, falsely claiming he was the victim and alleging he had been subjected to racist abuse. To many in England, it sounds more like a case of the killer and the police being racist.

However, the jury rejected the killer’s defense based on the evidence and found him guilty of murder.

His mother, Kiran Kaur, was also found guilty of assisting an offender after she removed the weapon used in the attack from the scene.

The reason this is an especially sensitive issue is that the government has been accused of running a two-tier system where foreigners, migrants, and minorities (brown or black-skinned people) are always believed and treated better than white natives in toss-up situations. If you complain, you’re labeled a Nazi.

It is important to know how long Henry Nowak was left in handcuffs without treatment. Why not release the bodycam footage and prove it was only three minutes?

Keir Starmer has said nothing.

Yesterday in Southampton, people demonstrated at the murder of Henry Nowak. Also in attendance was Stand Up To Racism @AntiRacismDay They heckled the three minute silence 🔕 and denounced everyone as far-right racists. Video credit @Danhitch0.

pic.twitter.com/PnWMpkSB2L — David Atherton (@daveatherton) June 1, 2026