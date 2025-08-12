Dem Staffer Warned FBI in 2017: Adam Schiff Leaked to Overthrow Trump

Kash Patel declassified an FBI memo revealing that a Democrat staffer has turned whistleblower. The staffer is exposing Adam Schiff for allegedly leaking classified information to hurt President Trump.

John Solomon has the documentation. It confirms Mollie Hemingway’s report in December 2024 that Adam Schiff was a serial leaker.

Other leakers include Eric Swawell, who was also communing with a Chinese spy, FangFang, James Comey, and Andrew McCabe.

You can read the report below. Here is one excerpt:



BACKGROUND

In December 2024, Mollie Hemingway wrote that the DoJ Inspector General released a dense 100-page report with three bombshells about the Russian collusion hoax.

The leaks by media and congressional sources had begun the minute President Trump stepped into the Oval Office in an attempt to paint Mr. Trump as a master spy in collusion with Putin.

Bombshell #1

A Democrat staffer on one of the congressional committees “voluntarily told the FBI” almost immediately after the investigation began in 2017 that he suspected two members of Congress – Schiff and Swalwell – and a number of Democrat staffers of being involved in the leaking of the classified information, leading to further investigation of those identified.

We later found out that James Comey and Andrew McCabe were some of the worst leakers. They were eventually fired, but Comey was paid off in lucrative book deals and his full pension, McCabe got his full pension and spots on leftist media.

Bombshell #2

A top Democrat staffer was caught communicating with three reporters who published the classified info he had access to. However, the FBI didn’t think it meant much.

They took three years to interview the main suspect leaker. And it was only after Attorney General Bill Barr reopened the probe in 2020. The DOJ wasn’t interested in finding leakers or stopping the leaks.

There was plenty of evidence he was leaking from his phone calls and other communications.

Bombshell #3

The DOJ spied on as many Republicans as Democrats when investigating Democrat leaks of the 43 congressional staffers who are monitored; 21 worked for Democrats and 20 worked for Republicans; another two worked in non-partisan positions.

The decision to use the leak investigation as a pretest to dig into Republican staffers communications instead of going after Democrat leaders or taking the relative leaks from the DOJ itself seriously is a great example of why the DOJ needs massive reform in the next administration.

CURRENT EXPOSURE

John Solomon Report

John Solomon has only now gotten his hands on the 2017 document. It confirms information Mollie Hemingway exposed in 2017.

Solomon has gotten additional information:

The whistleblower’s most recent interview with the bureau was in 2023. He told agents from the FBI’s St. Louis office that he personally attended a meeting at which Schiff authorized leaking classified information.

“When working in this capacity, [redacted staffer’s name] was called to an all-staff meeting by SCHIFF,” the interview report said. “In this meeting, SCHIFF stated the group would leak classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States DONALD J. TRUMP. SCHIFF stated the information would be used to indict President TRUMP.”

The whistleblower told investigators that he “stated this would be illegal and, upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured that they would not be caught leaking classified information,” the 2023 interview report stated.

The staffer made similar claims to agents in the FBI’s Washington field office as early as 2017, shortly after Trump took office for his first term.

Bill Barr was rather ineffective, wasn’t he? It certainly lends credence to the Project Veritas report that he was out to get Trump.

Solomon has the report. READ IT HERE.

Adam Schiff

Kash Patel proved through declassified documents that Adam Schiff was directing the leaking of classified documents. It was in an attempt to stop Trump.

This is why Kash told us Adam Schiff was the worst criminal in congress in the last 250 years. Donald Trump was impeached by people like Adam Schiff based off a continual hoax and literal coup. Adam Schiff should be charged for more than just mortgage fraud. He was a major player in the attempted overthrow of a duly elected President of the United States. He should suffer the consequences.