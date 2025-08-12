The Idaho Wind Project Is Cooked, Done, Gone, Fini, Terminated

President Trump rescinded Biden‘s approval of the Idaho Wind farm project. It was a massive con job, rejected by Idahoans.

President Trump has already signed an executive order putting a hold on new and renewed approvals, permits, leases and laws for onshore and offshore projects. The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project would have turned a stretch of southern Idaho into a sea of ugly wind turbines. The people didn’t want it. There was a huge outcry against it. The people were completely ignored.

An approval was given for a reduced number of turbines from 400 to 250. It still won’t fly.

Secretary Doug Burgum said, in discussing the Lava Ridge Wind project, “This decisive action defends the American taxpayer, safeguards our land, and averts what would have been one of the largest, most irresponsible wind products in the nation.”

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch wrote the executive order that President Donald Trump signed. The senator was elated.

“I made a promise to Idahoans that I would not rest until the Lava Ridge Wind Project was terminated. On day one, President Donald Trump took action to keep that promise,” Risch said. “Lava Ridge has been the embodiment of liberals’ disregard for the voices of Idahoans and rural America,” he said.

“Despite intense and widespread opposition from Idaho and the Japanese American community, the previous administration remained dead set on pushing this unwanted project across the finish line. Finally, our nation has a leader who recognizes that people on the ground should have a say in how our natural resources are managed.”

The wind projects were a grift in Europe and they are a grift here. They just aren’t ready for prime time. They are way too expensive, and that is only one of the problems.

Windmills and wind farms can have several negative impacts, including environmental concerns, effects on wildlife, noise pollution, and potential health issues for nearby residents.

It’s a con job.