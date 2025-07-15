Adam Schiff Is an Accused Mortgage Fraudster

President Trump announced this morning that Adam Schiff potentially committed mortgage fraud. The Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division found that he engaged in a sustained pattern of possible mortgage fraud.

On Truth Social, President Trump said Schiff listed his primary residence as his second home in Maryland to get a cheaper mortgage. Schiff lives in California and was a California representative at the time of the alleged fraud.

Schiff refinanced his Maryland home on February 6, 2009 and that is when the fraud began. It continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland home was properly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020, President Trump explained.

Trump wrote that “Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

CNN’s Kfile exposed this in 2023 when Schiff was running for the Senate:

For more than a decade, California Senate hopeful Rep. Adam Schiff has claimed his primary residence is a 3,420 square foot home he owns in Maryland, according to a review of mortgage records.

At the same time, Schiff has for years taken a homeowner’s tax exemption on a much smaller 650 square foot condo he owns in Burbank, California, also claiming that home as his primary residence for a $7,000 reduction off the 1% property tax, amounting to a roughly $70 in annual savings. He did not take an exemption on his home in Maryland.

While Schiff has signed documents asserting both the Maryland property and the significantly smaller Burbank condo as his primary residences, tax records indicate that he paid his California property taxes in 2017 with a check featuring his Maryland address – the only year he paid with a personal check. And a review of past comments, pictures shared on his public social media, and records indicate Schiff makes his full-time home in Maryland.

It sounds bad. If you or I did it, we’d be facing prison time.