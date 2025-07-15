President Trump Says Democrats Made Up the Epstein Files

President Trump said he has had a quick briefing with Pam Bondi on the Epstein files. He believes the files were made up by Democrats. He is leaving it up to Attorney General Pam Bondi to release whatever she thinks is credible.

It’s not clear what he means when he said Comey and others made up the files, which leads to more questions than answers. James Comey’s daughter Maurene prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell.

In addition to blaming Comey, President Trump also blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden, equating it to Russiagate.

It would be great to have an explanation.

The Story

A reporter asked Trump if there should be more transparency with the Epstein materials, stating that his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stated on Monday that the president wants transparency also.

“The attorney general has handled that very well,” Trump responded. “I think that when you look at it, you’ll understand that.”

The president confirmed that Attorney General Pam Bondi gave him “a very quick briefing” on the Epstein files.

“Did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the file?” a reporter asked.

“No, no,” Trump answered.

“I would say that these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by Biden—and we went through years of that with the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ hoax,” the president added.

“We’ve gone through years of it, but she’s handled it very well. And it’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release,” Trump said.