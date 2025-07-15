Illegal Migrants Will Not Receive Bond Hearings.

The Trump administration issued a new guidance memo to make millions of immigrants who entered the United States without legal authorization ineligible for bond hearings. That means they would remain in immigration detention as they fight deportation proceedings. It could take months or even years.

This is how it used to be.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told NBC News in an email Tuesday that the recently issued guidance “closes a loophole” in immigration law that had long been applied mostly to detain those who had recently arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“All aliens seeking to enter our country in an unlawful manner or for illicit purposes shall be treated equally under the law, while still receiving due process,” the ICE spokesperson wrote. “It is aligned with the nation’s long-standing immigration law.”

A Judge Won’t Be Able to Hear the Case

Under the new policy guidance, “the judge doesn’t even have the power to hear your bond case,” Dojaquez-Torres said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the best person in the world, a judge won’t be able to hear your case… If they are agreeing with DHS’ view.”

In a Tuesday post on X, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said President Donald Trump and his administration plan on “keeping these criminals and lawbreakers off American streets.”

“Now thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill,” which set aside $45 billion to build new immigration detention centers, “we will have plenty of bed space to do so,” DHS wrote on social media.

Democrats have gotten used to treating illegal immigrants the same way they treat legal immigrants. It is a federal crime to come into the country illegally, no matter what democrats try to tell us. They aren’t like legal immigrants. They are draining US resources. No civilized country allows open borders.

People here illegally can choose to to home with a free plane ticket and $1,000.