Adeeb & Adil Tried to Bomb a Fox News Truck Next to an Occupied Building in Utah

Ahmed Adil and Adeeb Nasir tried to bomb a Fox News vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were described as Utah men.

The Story

Two men in Utah were arrested after an incendiary device was placed under a news media vehicle in Salt Lake City on Friday, according to court documents obtained by CBS News.

The device had been lit but “failed to function as designed,” a Unified Fire Authority Investigations officer wrote in affidavits of probable cause filed in the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County. Fox 13, a news station based in Salt Lake City, confirmed to CBS News that the device was placed under their vehicle, which was parked next to an occupied building.

We don’t know who was in the occupied building and who might have been the target other than Fox News.

The Nasirs don’t like Trump.

Authorities arrested Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, for the terrorist act. that took place on September 12th.

Adeeb Nasir, 58, was arrested in Salt Lake County on Sunday on two counts of weapon of mass destruction – manufacture/possess/sell/use, a first-degree felony; attempted aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; four counts of explosive/chemical/incendiary – possessing parts, second and third-degree felonies; and two counts of threat of terrorism – use of weapon/hoax mass destruction, a second-degree felony.

Due to use of illegal drugs, Adeeb is a restricted person with a protective order against him that prevents him from possessing firearms. The second suspect, identified as “Adil,” is also a restricted person due to illegal narcotic use.