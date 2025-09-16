Fox News Posts a Harsh Anti-Netanyahu Ad

Fox News is either desperate for cash or the Murdoch sons want to turn us against Netanyahu. They put up a derogatory ad about Netanyahu.

The Story

Fox News aired an ad against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday during one of US President Donald Trump’s favorite shows, “Fox & Friends.”

It says in part:

“For years, Netanyahu manipulated American presidents. He tricked Bill Clinton, he swindled Obama, he took Biden for a ride. Now he’s trying to con you about Gaza, President Trump,” the voice in the ad says.

“The Nobel Peace Prize you deserve is possible, Mr. President. But everyone who’s ever trusted Netanyahu has gotten burned. He cares only about himself. He’s desperate. He’s played weak American presidents for suckers. President Trump, don’t let him do that to you,” the ad warns.

The commercial is sponsored by an unknown group called MAGAFNP, which has no digital footprint.

They don’t exist and don’t represent MAGA. FNP is a pistol. Perhaps that is deliberate.

Why would they post an ad by an anonymous group that makes MAGA and Prime Minister Netanyahu look terrible?

Israel is in an existential fight for their lives.

People always think President Trump is easily manipulated. I have found it’s better to trust President Trump.