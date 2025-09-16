Rep. Mace Is Filing a Resolution to Remove Ilhan Omar’s Committees

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is filing a resolution to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of her committee assignments today in response to her “disgraceful remarks” about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
In a post on X, Mace shared photos of the resolution, which would censure Omar and remove her “from the Committee on Education and Workforce and the Committee on the Budget.”
She shouldn’t even be in Congress.
She is so miserable https://t.co/wDoDyDsn3o
— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) September 16, 2025