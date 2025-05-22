Administration Blocks Harvard from Enrolling International Students

President Trump blocked Harvard from enrolling international students. About 23% of Harvard’s students are international. The international students are a good part of the problem of pervasive anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism at the university.

President Trump is trying to save Harvard from itself. You can thank the Pritzker family for the majority of the damage done in recent years.

The Trump administration is yanking Harvard University’s authorization to enroll foreign students, a major escalation and financial blow in the government’s pressure campaign against the nation’s most prominent university.

Harvard enrolls about 7,000 international students, and like many U.S. universities, it relies on their tuition payments which are often full-freight. The administration has already pulled billions of dollars in federal research funding from the school and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status, citing concerns about antisemitism and DEI.

Consequences must follow to send a clear signal to Harvard and all universities that want to enjoy the privilege of enrolling foreign students, that the Trump administration will enforce the law and root out the evils of anti-Americanism and antisemitism in society and campuses,” wrote Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to Harvard Thursday explaining the decision.

President Trump also cancelled $450 million in grants to Harvard this week.

It’s amazing how dug in these people are in a suicidal ideology. Perhaps they think they are standing up for their freedom, but in reality, they are defending an anti- American, hateful ideology.

