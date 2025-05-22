“Boston Judge Knew Nothing About the 8 Monsters He’s Backing”

A Boston judge ordered President Trump to not deport eight of the worst people in the world. He also ordered taxpayer-funded interpreters and lawyers for them. Why? Is that a section I missed in the Constitution?

I am so sick of this garbage the bleeding hearts are dishing out. They are so thoughtful of monsters, but not of victims and the people trying to save the country.

These leftist judges are set on ruining the country. They know nothing of what they do, and they do it anyway.

In this case, it’s Judge Brian Murphy of Massachusetts, but there is no shortage of these corrupt, leftist judges. As we know, Chuck Schumer made sure that over 200 of the most radical judges were passed through the Senate quickly under Joe Biden who has dementia.

I don’t care about these losers. Is that cruel? I don’t think so. They don’t care about the things they do to others.

Schumer is evil and corrupt. He stacked the court with the far-left, and many, if not all of these judges, are Marxists. We don’t know if we can even count on the allegedly conservative Supreme Court. Everywhere you look, we see corruption.

. @SenSchumer admits that they stacked the court with radical judges who will stop Trump. Notice how he said nothing about following the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/9Q8PpOgHnb — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 21, 2025

