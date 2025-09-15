Tyler Robinson Confessed to the Killing of Charlie Kirk to Friends on Discord

Before he was turned over to the police, Charlie Kirk’s killer, Tyler Robinson confessed to a small group of his friends.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” Robinson allegedly wrote in a message on Discord, The Washington Post reports.

“It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

Robinson allegedly sent his confession to a small group of close friends on Thursday night, before turning himself over to police.



A member of the group chat shared an image of the conversation with The Post and confirmed that it came from Robinson’s account.

Discord is understood to be cooperating with the FBI and local authorities on their investigation and has provided details about his online presence with investigators.

He now faces capital murder charges and the firing squad.