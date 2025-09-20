Administration Hit Another Drug Boat

President Trump said Friday the U.S. military has carried out another “lethal kinetic strike” on a boat accused of carrying drugs. This is the third strike in just a few weeks.

The president announced the move in a Truth Social post that included a video of a strike on a vessel.

He said three “male narcoterrorists” were killed, and no Americans were harmed.

The boat in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, which includes the Caribbean Sea and South America.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans,” he wrote. “STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!”