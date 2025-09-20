Fighting Fire with Comedy – Very Funny

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Lara Logan interviewed the very honest Katie Hopkins. The interview is funny and intelligent. If you want to see women who are the opposite of The View ‘ladies’, this is the clip.

Katie has a surprising background. For example, she completed her military training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

A young Katie Hopkins.
Katie is what Batshit Bonkers Britain Needs!
 

(0:00:01) – Immigration
(0:10:05) – Military Training
(0:22:25) – Television Drama
(0:30:25) – Parenting
(0:37:47) – War Zones
(01:05:40) – Glastonbury Festival
(01:18:50) – Path To Comedy
(01:24:59) – Pursuit of Truth
(01:39:02) – American Politics
(01:44:27) – Gratitude for America and Trump
(01:53:06) – Humor as a Tool

H/T Ro

The dummies of The View:

