The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisory committee unanimously voted to drop its recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine, opting instead to recommend that the vaccine be administered “based on individual-based decision-making.”

Prior to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) vote, the COVID-19 vaccines were administered to nearly every American who requested them due to the CDC’s recommendation stance, which could potentially shift to patients, although many major insurers proclaimed that they will continue to cover costs through at least 2026.

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on Friday to shift away from a broad recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines to say that people who want one must consult with a health care provider, a process known as shared clinical decision-making. However, prescriptions will not be required.

One thing people have to understand is that Covid-19 today is a different disease from the original COVID-19. It’s much less lethal today.

Some scientists at CDC are quitting over the leadership of Dr. Retsef Levi.

Dr. Retsef Levi, the MIT professor of management, sits on the CDC’s revamped immunization advisory committee. Reportedly, he is a mRNA skeptic, and believes the vaccine causes death through lethal heart damage. He was elevated to the head of a work group with CDC on COVID immunization in August.

An autopsy study at the McCullough Institute found that, in individuals who died from myocarditis following COVID-19 “vaccination,” the injection was identified as the cause of death in 100% of cases.