North Carolina’s Redistricting Map Is Approved

A district court approved the North Carolina redistricting plan.

The district court ruling means that the party is one step closer to securing another seat in the U.S. House and retain its majority, at the urging of President Trump.

The judges, at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, unanimously sided with the state’s Republican leaders, whose lawyers had argued that their motivations to draw a new map were partisan — not because of race or political retaliation, as the plaintiffs had claimed. That distinction was important because the U.S. Supreme Court effectively blessed partisan gerrymandering in a 2019 ruling.

The new North Carolina map is very likely to give Republicans an extra House seat. It was redrawn in October by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, after Texas kicked off a redistricting effort over the summer at President Trump’s behest to help Republicans. Since then, Ohio and Missouri have also passed new maps to help the party.

A judge ruled that Utah could not use the map, essentially giving a seat to Democrats. Utah has appealed the ruling.

Texas’s redistricting map is still a question.

As for Indiana, the RINOs are preventing redistricting.