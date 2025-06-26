AFL Sues Colorado State for Rampant Illegal DEI Programs

America First Legal Files Federal Civil Rights Complaint Against Colorado State University for Rampant Illegal DEI Programs

America First Legal (AFL) filed a federal civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against Colorado State University (CSU) for its illegal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. It violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

CSU President Amy Parsons responded to the Executive Order by sending a campus-wide letter falsely claiming the University complies with federal law, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

CSU has not removed its DEI programs, but instead has renamed them to purposefully hide these unlawful programs, all to give the illusion that CSU is complying.F

For instance, CSU’s Office of Inclusive Excellence cleverly overhauled its site to hide illegal DEI policies displayed on its original site. Nevertheless, these attempts to conceal CSU’s policies do not change the fact that CSU is violating federal law, as its DEI policies are still applied across campus.

They still have a “Faculty Recruitment Tookit” and discriminatory scholarships based on “immutable characteristics.”

AFL’s letters argue that the following DEI policies violate federal law:

CSU’s required program, the “All-University Core Curriculum” (AUCC), described as “integral to the entire undergraduate experience,” has three required credits from the following classes needed to complete any degree.

Border Crossings—People/Politics/Culture (ETST 256).

Thinking Toward a Thriving Planet: Approaches to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (IU 173A).

Sociology of Race and Racism (SOC 205).

Identity, Power, and Social Justice (SOWK 130).

Racial Inequality and Discrimination (ECON 212).

CSU also likely violates the First Amendment with its Bias Reporting System, which encourages CSU community members to report “[a]ny act of [] bias.” It chills speech on campus.

Read the letter to the Department of Education here.

Read the letter to Colorado State University here.

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email