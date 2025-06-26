CNN: Fordo’s Inoperable Possibly Forever & Iran’s Hanging People

Former National Security Council coordinator Brett McGurk appeared on CNN to detail the “massive” devastation of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

CNN spread fake news for days, but now realizes that “It worked! It seems to have worked flawlessly!”

“I think from what I’ve seen, the 20,000 centrifuges… they are all completely destroyed. I am very confident those centrifuges are gone!”

“Fordow is rendered inoperable for the foreseeable future, probably forever!”

In other words, it’s “obliterated,” but he doesn’t want to use the word. I’m sure he doesn’t after CNN lied 24/7 for days.

They are taking it out on about 700 alleged Israeli mercenaries and have already executed three by hanging. We can’t imagine they had a fair trial, but who knows.

The Fars News Agency called the detainees “Israeli mercenaries” who “were mainly operating within espionage and sabotage networks” and were “identified and arrested based on tip-offs and intelligence operations.” Tehran has not announced formal charges against the prisoners or provided evidence for its allegations.

Iran hangs three men and 700 people for spying for Israel I explained that this is exactly what many Iranians fear, that a humiliated regime may take revenge on its own people to restore strength and save face. pic.twitter.com/OMkad7JqaE — Parham Ghobadi (@BBCParham) June 25, 2025

