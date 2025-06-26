MIT Sued for Protecting Professor Allegedly Terrorizing Jewish Students.

A lawsuit accuses MIT of protecting a Professor who allegedly tormented a Jewish student into dropping out, and doxxing a researcher. The suit accuses MIT of cultivating “anti-Semitism and fear.”

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law — on behalf of Jewish students, researchers and faculty — filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts Wednesday accusing MIT of allowing faculty and students to cultivate “an environment rife with anti-Semitism and fear.”

The professor, Michel DeGraff, is also named as a defendant in the suit. MIT’s Michel DeGraff called a Jewish student “infected with the Zionist mind,” threatened to turn him into a “case study,” and drove him to drop out.

Then he doxxed an Israeli instructor for attending a vigil—posting his photo, military record, and personal info. The instructor was harassed in public and at his kid’s daycare.

DeGraff then published an article in a popular European newspaper, Le Monde, about the researcher, the suit said.

As a result of the professor’s actions, the lawsuit claims, the researcher was confronted by strangers in various locations, including at his child’s daycare and the grocery store.

DeGraff shared images and videos that he edited on social media, at one point tagging Al Jazeera, according to the lawsuit.

MIT’s response? Nothing. No investigation. No discipline. Just excuses. They called it “critique of Israeli propaganda.”

Meanwhile, the suit claims that MIT President Sally Kornbluth and other top administrators stood idly by.

It looks like institutional bias.

The 71-page court filing claims MIT became a “breeding ground for hatred” following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. It says students celebrated the terrorist attacks, urged violence against Jews and interrupted classes with antisemitic chants.

Students also urinated on the campus Hillel building, blocked Israelis and Jews from entering certain areas of campus, and distributed “terror maps” promoting violence at campus locations deemed Jewish, the lawsuit claims.

Here’s DeGraf, a linguistics professor. Why is a linguistics professor so involved in this radicalism on the campus? He spends time defending the use of the word “Intifada.” DeGraf defends Khalid, a Hamas sympathizer.

As soon as colonialism and comrades came up, I heard communism. I believe all three are communists.

He wants Israel defunded, and constantly refers to ‘genocide.’

