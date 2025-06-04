After All Trump Has Done, NYT Claims He “Fans the Flames” of Anti-Semitism

One of Donald Trump’s successes is the grand effort he is making to eliminate anti-Semitism. No one has done what he’s done before now. A case could be made for some presidents making it worse. I won’t say who. So what does Peter Baker of the New York Times do? He writes about how it’s difficult for Donald Trump to fight antisemitism since he has amplified white supremacists figures and symbols. Baker says he “fans the flames,” not Harvard, President Trump.

For example, Baker said Trump shared a meme with Pepe the Frog on it. However, the New York Times‘ propagandist didn’t mention that it was only the ADL radical-left president who thought that somehow that was an anti-Semitic frog.

The article rants about his first wife allegedly saying he kept a book of Hitler’s speeches when young and claimed to admire Hitler during his first term as president. I distinctly remember he did not admire Hitler. He mentioned something about Hitler being right about something and they decided that was not allowed.

Baker brought up David Duke who said he was going to vote for DJT. How many times did President Trump have to disavow Duke? It was many, but when Duke said he would vote for Biden, no one cared.

The Times’ leftist said Trunp’s golf course hosted an event during which a Nazi sympathizer spoke. That was an NPR story. Donald Trump didn’t approve it. Without knowing who the speaker was he told everybody they were all “amazing patriots” and to have a great time — in a video message. It didn’t matter that he didn’t know this fellow allegedly had unacceptable leanings.

As the Trump campaign said, Trump wasn’t even aware of that person whose name is Hale-Cusanelli. Trump had no clue who he was. It didn’t matter. The left just wanted to attack him and pretend he was an anti-Semite.

The Times article is very long and spent most of the dishonest words on this Hale guy who few ever heard of, and Nick Fuentes.

Trump had dinner with Nick Fuentes who claims he’s not antisemitic but is extremely pro white. That’s another excuse they used to call Trump anti-Semitic.

Then the Times went on the defense of Harvard and explained that barring international students hurts Israeli students. Those would be the same students they allowed to be abused for the last four years.

Over the weekend, they noted that President Trump denounced the attack on a pro-Israel demonstration. He said about the attack, it “will not be tolerated”. So the New York Times decided it didn’t mean anything because Trump didn’t mention anti-Semitism and concentrated on the lunatic’s illegal status.

Then Baker claimed that a Trump appointee, Ed Martin, is an anti-Semite because he apparently had Hale-Cusanelli on his podcast.

I googled Mr. Hale-Cusanelli and he was a J6 defendant who appears to have been convicted in part over “offensive” texts. He was an Army reservist. Co-workers said he made racist and anti-Semitic remarks. Ed Martin said he wasn’t aware of it. Why would he be? His claim to fame was J6.

In the past, the New York Times has trashed Donald Trump as an anti-Semite over the fake Charlottesville story. They just can’t stop lying.

Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary for George Bush, sits on the board of the Republican Jewish coalition. He said that Trump is not the best carrier of an anti-Semitic message. However, he added, “but the actions he has taken and the language he has used to protect the Jewish community are second to none. He is a fierce and strong voice on the side of America’s Jewish citizenry.”

I can add that the only reason he’s not the best messenger is because he’s a Republican and the media, including the New York Times, lie about him and exaggerate petty garbage like Pepe the Frog.

People don’t go through life worrying about every possible anti-Semitic message from every person who happens to cross their path. Cut it out.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email