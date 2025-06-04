Putin Will Respond to the Attacks on His Airfield

President Trump spoke with President Putin who said he has to respond to the recent attack on his airfields. Trump said the call went smoothly, but it was not one that would lead to peace.

Trump said they discussed Iran and that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. He added that he believes Putin agrees with him on that issue, which is something President Trump has said before.

Trump’s Post:

I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.

“We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”

Putin’s viewpoint is he has no one to negotiate with:

President Trump Just Finished a One Hour and 15 Minute Call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. “He Said Very strongly he Will Have to Respond To Recent Attacks on Airfields.” Irans Nuclear Weapons Were Discussed. Video: On Kiev / Ukraine Strikes, Zelensky & Peace Talks in Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/pVnYxvcpUp — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) June 4, 2025

