After Killing Iryna, Brown Said, “Got That White Girl. Got That White Girl”

As DeCarlos Brown walked away from stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death, he said, “Got that white girl; got that white girl.” You can hear him say it at about 40 seconds in this clip.

Brown is a violent Schizophrenic with a rap sheet dating back to 2007.

Conservative media has about 20 mugshots now. The judges just kept releasing him. The last one, judge Stokes let him out without bond. She doesn’t even have a law degree.

Charlotte, North Carolina began diverting 911 calls from police and put in restorative justice after George Floyd, career criminal, died.

The police chief, John James, said in 2020 during an interview that he believed in systemic racism since “our entire agency, the law enforcement in general, is based on racism.

The Fraternal Order of Police condemned the mayor.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police has put out another blistering statement regarding what they deem to be massive failures of Mayor Vi Lyles. pic.twitter.com/8FrHwo2rGD — Brett Jensen WBT News (@Brett_Jensen) September 8, 2025

Mayor Vi Lyles doesn’t want the public sharing what happened in Charlotte. She also suggested we should have sympathy for the killer.

The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.

This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.

Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe.

No one has published the full video. They all stop at the point of stabbing. There are descriptions of what happened after, but no one has posted it.

Lyles is heartbroken that this happened close to her re-election.

Have pity for him? After he got the white girl?