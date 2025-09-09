France Is Going on Fire Again Soon

As reported, the French government fell yesterday. People are demanding Macron resign, and they are taking to the streets. The country is very divided, and they face an economic debt crisis.

BREAKING – The French government collapses. And now they are now demanding impeachment or resignation of Macron. The entire country will be brought to a standstill in 2 days time as the people take to the streets to demand change. We hear you France pic.twitter.com/ekFoW7lKuh — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) September 8, 2025

The French government allowed illegal immigrants to pour in and at the same time, they thought they would hike taxes on the working class, cut spending to an austerity level, and cancel two public holidays. The government could close the borders and stop funding a war in Ukraine. They could back off wasteful climate policies. That won’t happen.

They chased away their rich people and spent into oblivion. As usual, they are running out of other people’s money.

It might be too late for France. They let in criminals and people with unlike values to support them who aren’t.

The people don’t like what is happening, but keep voting for the far left.

The protests will be bad.

BREAKING: French patriots announce MASSIVE nationwide strike on Sept 10 demanding new elections After Macron’s Government COLLAPSE! “France belongs to the French, out with Macron” pic.twitter.com/5CF2H5Wa1D — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) September 8, 2025

Rally in Paris against troops' deployment to Ukraine Organized by The Patriots party leader Florian Philippot @f_philippot advocating ending military aid to Kiev – protesters marched chanting 'Macron out' – calling for 'Frexit' and to 'stop NATO's warmongers' pic.twitter.com/DvgDgNkRpX — Russian Market (@runews) September 7, 2025

Viktor Orban believes the entire EU is falling apart in real time. He is calling for a reorganization of the EU. Their 7-year budget won’t fly.

He also believes LePen is not allowed to run for President because she would win.

The European Union is falling apart in front of our eyes. Only a fundamental reorganisation can stop the forces that are pulling the Union apart. If we fail to act, the next one will be the last EU-budget! pic.twitter.com/6Gl3YAyBBK — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) September 7, 2025

The Soros Plan isn’t working.