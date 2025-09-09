France Is Going on Fire Again Soon

By
M Dowling
As reported, the French government fell yesterday. People are demanding Macron resign, and they are taking to the streets. The country is very divided, and they face an economic debt crisis.

The French government allowed illegal immigrants to pour in and at the same time, they thought they would hike taxes on the working class, cut spending to an austerity level, and cancel two public holidays. The government could close the borders and stop funding a war in Ukraine. They could back off wasteful climate policies. That won’t happen.

They chased away their rich people and spent into oblivion. As usual, they are running out of other people’s money.

It might be too late for France. They let in criminals and people with unlike values to support them who aren’t.

The people don’t like what is happening, but keep voting for the far left.

The protests will be bad.

Viktor Orban believes the entire EU is falling apart in real time.  He is calling for a reorganization of the EU. Their 7-year budget won’t fly.

He also believes LePen is not allowed to run for President because she would win.

The Soros Plan isn’t working.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 minute ago

Since the French government looks and acts like saboteurs, and commit sabotage, they are saboteurs. The French, German and UK governments have a lock in their countries, they have the political, media and security operations controlled. Only bloodshed can fix this.

