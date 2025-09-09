Meet the Judge Who Released Killer DeCarlos Brown

As one X poster said, Americans just want a Justice System that does not let someone with 14 mugshots free to sit behind you on a bus. It’s not much.

That takes us to the death of Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in cold blood on a Charlotte, North Carolina train at the end of last month. Her killer, DeCarlos Brown, 35, has 14 mugshots and has spent his life since 2007 committing serious crimes. He was awaiting trial for a crime when he decided to kill the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee for no discernible reason.

Judge Teresa Stokes

He was released by Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes on a promise that he would return to court. He should have been detained with his rap sheet. Stokes runs a treatment center and some online believe it’s a conflict of interest. However, there is no evidence that she committed an offense using the therapy center other than releasing a dangerous criminal. on to the streets

Brown’s own mother had sought an involuntary commitment for him. He is homeless and has Schizophrenia. Despite his violent criminal history, mental illness, and lack of a fixed address, Stokes let him go with no bond required.

Stokes, appointed and supervised by the chief district judge in Mecklenburg County, is not a licensed attorney or a member of the North Carolina State Bar, although magistrates in the state are not required to be. Under law, magistrates may qualify with a four-year college degree or a two-year associate degree and four years of experience in a related field.

She is not even a lawyer. We need better people making these decisions.

Stokes’s name appears on a now-deleted Bold.Pro profile listing her as director of operations at the Second Chance Recovery and a magistrate, but that listed role could not be confirmed independently.

Someone answering the phone told Washington Examiner the crime has nothing to do with them. So far, that appears to be accurate.