After President Trump Weighs In, Cracker Barrel Puts Uncle Herschel Back

After President Trump offered his advice to Cracker Barrel, they decided to ditch the bland, soulless logo, and go back to Uncle Herschel.

After a lot of backlash and being the butt of endless jokes, they surrendered.

President Trump Congratulated Them

The Investor Warned Them

One of their top investors ripped into them, and has tried to stop this transformation at least four times. There was no stopping them and they wouldn’t listen to him.

There have been some insults thrown the investor’s way, but investor Sardar Biglari was obviously correct. He said that the rebranding was “obvious folly,” filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission reveal.

“Cracker Barrel is not a broken brand but it has a broken board,” he wrote, in a scathing seven-page letter to shareholders.

Since 2011, he has become one of the company’s largest investors, beside BlackRock Inc., GMT Capital Corp., the Vanguard Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein L.P. He also owns Maxim magazine, which endorsed Donald Trump in 2024, and Steak ‘n Shake, another national restaurant chain. Biglari didn’t respond to requests for comment. On Monday, Cracker Barrel issued a statement that it “could’ve done a better job sharing who we are…” but didn’t indicate it would reverse course at first.

Today, Steak ‘n Shake torched Cracker Barrel.

They want on all day like this.

The real solution is here:

