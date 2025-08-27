Monster Who Raped a Child Under 11 Released by NYPD

New York City has continued its anti-ICE, sanctuary city policies despite the President’s order. Because of these policies, the NYPD could not help ICE. They wanted to arrest a rapist who had a detainer request and was in custody. The city released the illegal Dominican Republic migrant even though he raped a child under the age of 11. It’s a heinous crime, and still, they let him walk.

ICE blasted the sanctuary policies.

The city’s policies are evil. The alien they allowed to escape had a deportation order since 2018.

ICE later found and arrested Robert Reid Mendez Jimenez after his release by NYPD two weeks ago.

ICE statement:

“This case shows the real cost of ignoring ICE detainers: Violent offenders walk free, and public safety is put at risk,” said ICE ERO Newark acting Field Office Director Ruben Perez. “I’m proud of our deportation officers, who tracked him down and took him into custody — removing a dangerous predator from the streets within weeks of his release into the community.”