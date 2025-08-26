Did You Know: Migrants Pour Into the UK Daily Without Resistance

The UK officials claim they can’t stop the illegal migrant boats coming in each day, and the people can’t voice their opinions against it. The people believe it’s the freebies luring them in, especially the free hotels.

The Story

Migrant boats are pouring into the UK daily, probably because of the freebies. They even get free wind surfing lessons. It’s astonishing what they are given.

The UK now has hundreds of thousands of people who don’t speak English and who march in the streets for Hamas and Hezbollah.

In Epping, the people made a decision that the hotels for migrants are the problem. They have ordered the migrants out by September 12th. They have decided to be more like Donald Trump.

The migrant hotels are everywhere in England. The Brits can’t use them, but they are expected to pay for them.

The government insists the invasion can’t be stopped. The people say they wouldn’t be coming if they didn’t have free hotels, free food, and even martial arts and windsurfing lessons.

Yuh think?

Amazingly, the asylum crises only happen in places with generous freebies.

Brits who complain about illegal immigration could end up behind bars while those who call for illegal immigration and even violence often end up with no punishment. Those who oppose are called the lunatic fringe.

The government has an anti-immigrant task force set up to silence dissent.

Watch for more information on how bad it is in the UK:

Is England lost?

HOLY SH*T! Brit refused entry to an English pub for displaying the English flag. Only in UK! pic.twitter.com/EcDHGvd8vd — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 24, 2025

They won’t even discuss destroying children: