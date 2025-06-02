After Ukraine Wiped Out Russian Bombers, Sec. Rubio Calls for Peace

Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubled down on President Trump’s demand for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia after the war escalated over a weekend with a series of intense bombings inside both countries.

Rubio told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday that both sides needed to engage in direct talks “to achieve a lasting peace,”

The message came after Ukraine’s forces allegedly wiped out and damaged 41 of the Kremlin’s nuclear bombers and aircraft, attacking at least four air bases across Russia in a massive operation.

That isn’t a given yet since Russia denies the depth and breadth of the success.

Iran-Israel

We now hear that Trump’s stance on Israel and Iran could change with a phone call. He’s likely inviting Iran to call.

The Other War

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that the trade war impasse may have to be settled with a Trump-Xi call or meeting.

Treasury Secretary Bessent said Sunday that he’s “confident” a U.S.-China trade dispute “will be ironed out” when President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have a conversation, after Mr. Trump said China was violating its trade agreement with the U.S. late last week.

Of a call between the two leaders, “I believe we’ll see something very soon,” Bessent said on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.”

Xi knows that Democrats want to destroy trade deals and he might just wait it out.

