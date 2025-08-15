DC AG Bans US AG’s New Police Chief & Immigration Policies

Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed the DEA Chief as Washington’s Emergency Police Chief in D.C.. She also canceled the sanctuary city policies. D.C.’s AG responded by ordering the police to ignore her orders.

Attorney General Bondi ordered DEA Administrator Terry Cole to “assume all of the powers and duties vested in the District of Columbia Chief of Police” for the duration of the public safety emergency President Donald Trump declared for the capital.

The duration of the public safety emergency is only 30 days.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), including its current police chief, Pamela Smith, and commanders, will have to obtain Cole’s approval before issuing any orders moving forward.

According to DoJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin, Sanctuary City policies are also banned. The DoJ rescinded MPD’s executive order that “enforced sanctuary policies” and “prevented arrests solely for federal immigration warrants.”

Illegal Protesting Also Banned

Additionally, Gilmartin stated that the MPD was ordered by the attorney general to “fully enforce” a section of the D.C. Code that prohibits unlawful demonstrations and makes it illegal for people to crowd or obstruct streets, building entrances, and passage through parks.

Radical protesters have taken over the streets.

Kooks will face arrests. Cities and DC have allowed the most radical of people to take over the streets.

The DC Attorney General Cancelled the US AG’s Orders

D.C.’s attorney general wrote in a late Thursday memo that appointing the DEA Chief as the police head is illegal.

The memo from Attorney General Brian Schwalb argues that Bondi’s order hours earlier naming an “emergency police commissioner” and vacating district rules limiting local police cooperation with immigration authorities could not be followed by the city’s police force.

The memo for Police Chief Pamela Smith said local officers must continue to follow her orders over Bondi’s under Schwalb’s interpretation of the law.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote on social media that “there is no statute that conveys the District’s personnel authority to a federal official.”

The President only has 30 days and D.C. will waste his time setting up a lawsuit. Perhaps Bondi can fired Schwalb.