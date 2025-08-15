President Trump Spoke to Reporters on the Way to Alaska

President Trump didn’t know how the meeting was going to go. No one knows, but everyone has an opinion.

He demands certain things and if he doesn’t get them, he’s going right back home.

The President wants to stop the killing and an immediate ceasefire. He made it clear that he is not listening to Europe or NATO on this. Last week over 7,000 soldiers died, and that is what is why he is in Alaska meeting with Putin.

The war is madness.

He told reporters he will go to extreme lengths with sanctions on the audio following the video.

“Economically severe [consequences]. It will be very severe. I’m not doing this for my health, OK? I don’t need it. I’d like to focus on our country. But I’m doing this to save a lot of lives.”

Here’s more:

Russian President Putin has made some hopeful overtures to President Trump in advance of the meeting.

Vladimir Putin, before his meeting with President Trump in Alaska, also honored the USA-Soviet alliance during World War II against Germany and the Axis. He laid flowers at the Heroes of ALSIB memorial.

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a rare public appearance at a monument honoring U.S. cooperation during WWII, just hours before his summit with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/aUwy4LCa5m — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 15, 2025

Kirill Dmitriyev, Putin’s financial representative, is with President and is very enthusiastic. He’s jazzed up.

Dmitriyev: ‘I am motivated’ ahead of the Putin-Trump meeting …Kirill Dmitriyev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the special representative of the Russian President for International Investment and Economic Cooperation, emphasized his readiness for the talks ahead of the upcoming Putin-Trump meeting by saying, ‘I am in high spirits, I am motivated!’