AG Bondi Orders Prosecutor to Bring Russiagate Conspiracy Evidence to a Grand Jury

According to a breaking report this afternoon at Fox News, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a one-page order directing an unnamed government prosecutor to bring Russiagate hoax conspiracy evidence to a federal grand jury.

Bondi responded to criminal referrals sent last month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Following the disclosures, the Department of Justice formed a “strike force” on July 23 to review the records.

I guess they agreed there is a case.

The probe appears to cover events that took place between 2016 and 2024. They are investigating a criminal conspiracy. The charge requires the participation of two of more individuals. They have more than that.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe also sent perjury referrals for John Brennan and James Comey to the DOJ last month. Over the weekend, Ratcliffe suggested legal accountability is coming in addition to more document dumps.

Since you can indict a ham sandwich, we expect indictments.