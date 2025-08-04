AG Bondi Orders Prosecutor to Bring Russiagate Conspiracy Evidence to a Grand Jury

According to a breaking report this afternoon at Fox News, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a one-page order directing an unnamed government prosecutor to bring Russiagate hoax conspiracy evidence to a federal grand jury.
Bondi responded to criminal referrals sent last month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Following the disclosures, the Department of Justice formed a “strike force” on July 23 to review the records.
I guess they agreed there is a case.
The probe appears to cover events that took place between 2016 and 2024. They are investigating a criminal conspiracy. The charge requires the participation of two of more individuals. They have more than that.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe also sent perjury referrals for John Brennan and James Comey to the DOJ last month. Over the weekend, Ratcliffe suggested legal accountability is coming in addition to more document dumps.
Since you can indict a ham sandwich, we expect indictments.
BREAKING: Pam Bondi has OFFICIALLY signed an order that directs an unnamed prosecutor to take evidence to a GRAND JURY over Russiagate!
Accountability is coming for the treasonous conspirators!
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 4, 2025
until you announce people headed to prison. no big deal.
Tulsi backed Bondi into a corner, by doing the investigative work Bondi would not do. She did it at the right time too, because Trump needed a recovery after the Bondi Epstein disaster. And, Tulsi showed courage by making matter of fact public statements on her discoveries, instead of those PR hype events Bondi has done. Clearly, Trump approved of… Read more »
Shocking! No one has yet commented that Bondi is nothi9ng but empty words.
“The saying “the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine” is a well-known proverb with roots in ancient Greece and has been adapted and used throughout history”
Bondi HAS been nothing but empty words so far.
When she ignored criminal referrals many times by the cabinet, especially when she ignored ICE raid leakers being caught red handed, she exposed herself as insincere on corruption.