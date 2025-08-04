Breaking: Ken Paxton Orders the Arrest of Absent Democrats

It is after the 4 pm. deadline, and Democrats did not return. Texas Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows announced that he would sign arrest warrants against any absent Democrat Lawmakers. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered their arrest, and 51 Democrats will be arrested.

Gov. Abbott previously said he would extradite them. He will consider removing them from their posts.

“Let me begin by commending the members who did show up,” Texas Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows said after the quorum was rejected. Meanwhile, Burrows slammed the absent Democrats and said he would not hesitate to sign civil arrest warrants if it is determined the lawmakers are in violation of the law.

“Pursuant to the rules of the House, I am prepared to recognize a motion to place a call on the House, and any other motions necessary, to compel the return of absent members,” Burrows said Monday afternoon.

“Should such a motion prevail, I will immediately sign the warrants for the civil arrest of the members who have said they will not be here,” he continued. “As speaker, I will do everything in my power to establish quorum and move this body forward by any and all means available to this office.”

Gov. Abbott has accused them of felonies.

Ken Paxton ordered their arrest.