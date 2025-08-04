Breaking: Ken Paxton Orders the Arrest of Absent Democrats

It is after the 4 pm. deadline, and Democrats did not return. Texas Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows announced that he would sign arrest warrants against any absent Democrat Lawmakers. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered their arrest, and 51 Democrats will be arrested.
Gov. Abbott previously said he would extradite them. He will consider removing them from their posts.
“Let me begin by commending the members who did show up,” Texas Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows said after the quorum was rejected. Meanwhile, Burrows slammed the absent Democrats and said he would not hesitate to sign civil arrest warrants if it is determined the lawmakers are in violation of the law.
“Pursuant to the rules of the House, I am prepared to recognize a motion to place a call on the House, and any other motions necessary, to compel the return of absent members,” Burrows said Monday afternoon.
“Should such a motion prevail, I will immediately sign the warrants for the civil arrest of the members who have said they will not be here,” he continued. “As speaker, I will do everything in my power to establish quorum and move this body forward by any and all means available to this office.”
Gov. Abbott has accused them of felonies.
Ken Paxton ordered their arrest.
JUST IN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has ordered the arrest of Democrat lawmakers who fled to flagrantly gerrymandered states like Illinois and New York to block a vote. pic.twitter.com/LO41IqABkv
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 4, 2025
This is what a real attorney general does, no hesitation on serious matters, no need to be coaxed, forced or publicly embarrassed to uphold the oath. The contrast is huge. Maybe they will be under arrest, so will remain in Illinois, and, they will be removed from office. Let’s see if anyone in Texas has the integrity to remove them… Read more »
Charge is laid! Arrest! Bring to a constitutional speedy trial. There criminal deserve no mercy for their deliberate sabotage and dereliction of duty.
Until evil is removed, good people are not safe.