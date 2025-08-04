Israel to Occupy Gaza Strip, Perhaps Within Hours

Netanyahu plans to occupy the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will order a full military occupation of the Gaza Strip to force Hamas to free the hostages, according to local reports.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the expansion of the war would see the military, which already controls about 75% of Gaza, take over the remaining areas and conduct operations where the hostages are believed to be held.

The Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zemir did not provide input.

The decision to escalate the 21-month war comes despite calls from within Israel and around the world to find a diplomatic end to the fighting.

Canada, the UK, and France will recognize the Palestinian state.

Senior Israeli officials who discussed the occupation plan with Netanyahu believe that Hamas will not free the remaining 50 hostages without being forced to surrender, local Channel 12 reported.

That view has put pressure on Netanyahu and his cabinet following the recent release of Hamas propaganda videos showing emaciated hostages suffering and begging for food and water inside the terror group’s tunnels.

One emaciated hostage was forced to dig his own grave.

Hamas thugs force Israeli hostage to dig his own grave. And weak traitorous western leaders and opinion makers call for sanctions against Israel. The West is sick. Hamas needs to be eradicated. pic.twitter.com/Q7buyCeE7O — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) August 2, 2025

“If we do not act now, the hostages will die of hunger and Gaza will remain under Hamas control,” the officials told a local outlet.

My full report on Israel’s decision, per the figure in Netanyahu’s office, to occupy the Gaza Strip. You always need to be cautious until the decision is final and forces actually move, but this is what a senior figure in Netanyahu’s office said in the past few hours: “We’re… pic.twitter.com/YzpIFGc2xK — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) August 4, 2025

President Trump wants the Gazan people fed.

NEW: President Trump says the US is leading efforts to keep Gaza from starvation. “We want the people fed, and we’re the only country that’s really doing that. We’re putting up money to get the people fed.” “We want Israel to get them fed.” “We don’t want people to starve, and… pic.twitter.com/ZfyHID4XtJ — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 4, 2025

Speaker Johnson is at the Wailing Wall.