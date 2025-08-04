Israel to Occupy Gaza Strip, Perhaps Within Hours

By
M Dowling
-
1
19

Netanyahu plans to occupy the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will order a full military occupation of the Gaza Strip to force Hamas to free the hostages, according to local reports.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the expansion of the war would see the military, which already controls about 75% of Gaza, take over the remaining areas and conduct operations where the hostages are believed to be held.

The Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zemir did not provide input.

The decision to escalate the 21-month war comes despite calls from within Israel and around the world to find a diplomatic end to the fighting.

Canada, the UK, and France will recognize the Palestinian state.

Senior Israeli officials who discussed the occupation plan with Netanyahu believe that Hamas will not free the remaining 50 hostages without being forced to surrender, local Channel 12 reported.

That view has put pressure on Netanyahu and his cabinet following the recent release of Hamas propaganda videos showing emaciated hostages suffering and begging for food and water inside the terror group’s tunnels.

One emaciated hostage was forced to dig his own grave.

“If we do not act now, the hostages will die of hunger and Gaza will remain under Hamas control,” the officials told a local outlet.

President Trump wants the Gazan people fed.

Speaker Johnson is at the Wailing Wall.

This is all about Israel stealing land to expand. Israel has no right to that land.

