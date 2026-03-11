AG Pam Bondi Moved to a Military Base as Are Other Trump Staff

AG Pam Bondi was moved to a military base after she received serious threats over the Epstein files and from cartels.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth all live in housing on secured military bases.

We finally have an administration willing to take on the tough issues and not kick the can down the road, and they have to fear for their lives. However, in Pam Bondi’s case, she made a mess of the Epstein files’ release.

Sometime in the past month, Bondi moved out of an apartment in Washington, D.C., after federal law enforcement officials flagged the threats against her, The New York Times reports, citing “people familiar with the situation.”

Bondi reportedly began receiving threats in the wake of the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January, a senior official with direct knowledge told the NYT.

President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has also moved into protective housing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have also been placed in secured housing. If you try to make any changes that fanatics don’t like, your life will be in danger.

Staff were moved under Trump’s last term and under George W. Bush’s. The dangerous people appear to be the far left IMHO.