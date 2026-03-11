Iran Threatens Trump & California & Began to Reopen Chambers to Uranium

A senior Iranian official made a thinly veiled threat against Donald Trump’s life on Tuesday as the US continued to pound Iran with bombs. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. They tried to kill him twice and have threatened him before. It also follows threats by Secretary Hegseth.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised the “most intense” day of strikes yet, just a day after the U.S. president vowed to rain down “death, fire, and fury” on the Islamic Republic.

“The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats,” security chief Ali Larijani wrote in a defiant post on X on Tuesday in response to Mr. Trump’s Truth Social post.

“Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

They could be finished.

🚨 A Basij member records himself abandoning his post, saying the Islamic Republic is finished. "This is the Basij barracks, which until recently was a school. Everyone has left and is leaving. I'm going home too. It seems to me that the regime's work is finished and we should… pic.twitter.com/5O6gtczX0P — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) March 10, 2026

The Impetus for the War

“It Can Now Be Revealed

Analysts assess that Iran was attempting to reopen the sealed underground chambers in a determined effort to recover its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium – material perilously close to weapons-grade and sufficient, if further processed, for multiple nuclear devices.

Recent satellite imagery from February 2026 reveals renewed excavation at Iran’s Isfahan nuclear complex: narrow tracks carved through the desert, fresh mounds of earth, and heavy machinery operating near tunnel entrances that had been buried following U.S. strikes.

This urgent activity underscores the grave threat posed by Iran’s advancing nuclear capabilities.

It also explains precisely why the war could not be delayed. Action in February 2026 was imperative to prevent Iran from retrieving and weaponizing this enriched uranium stockpile before it crossed the irreversible threshold and moving the material to other, far deeper underground facilities.”

Striking California?

The FBI warned police departments in California in recent days that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert distributed at the end of February. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

This warning came as the war was launched.

The Toll

The war of words came as Iran continued to strike countries across the Gulf, with Bahrain reporting its first death—that of a 29-year-old woman—as a result of the ongoing conflict.

At least 12 people have been killed across the oil-rich nations, the vast majority of them migrant workers, according to the New York Times.

Around 140 US troops have been wounded in the past 10 days, the chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said on Tuesday. “The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,” he said in a statement to CNN.

We all want this war to end soon. President Trump wants it ended by the weekend. No one should be spiking the football. I’ll be glad when this ends.

President Trump told reporters waiting by his helicopter that the US ‘hit them harder than any country’s been hit, and we’re not finished yet.” At the same time, dozens of countries are releasing 400 million gallons of oil from the reserves to keep the global economy going during the Iran war.