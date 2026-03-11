The UK is moving ahead with scrapping jury trials for some crimes carrying sentences of one to three years. According to The Independent, more than 3,200 legal experts, including leading lawyers and former judges, have pleaded for the government to rethink a controversial plan to scrap jury trials for some crimes.

They have sent an open letter to Justice Secretary David Lammy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of a debate in the House of Commons. As they said, juries have not caused this crisis.

Brits voted for Labour, and they are Bolsheviks. The plan is so bad that even some Labour MPs might vote against it. Kirsty Brimelow KC, Bar Council chair, said they must “stop before bulldozing our jury system.”

The excuse for doing this is to reduce the backlog of cases, but opponents say they need to fund the jury system.

Nick Timothy, the Conservative shadow justice secretary accused the government of “rushing” the proposals through “at breakneck speed”. He brandished the government plans as “hopelessly confused” in a speech to the House of Commons as he claimed Whitehall officials had been “itching to do this for years.“

The Backlog Is a Crisis.

The reforms to jury trials follow two reports on the crisis by Sir Brian Leveson, a former senior judge. However, the government plans go even further than his recommendations, which suggested that less serious cases should be heard by a judge and two magistrates, rather than by judge alone. Critics have described such a move as an “erosion of a deeply entrenched constitutional principle for negligible gain” and argued that there is little evidence that scrapping jury trials will bring down the backlog.

Research by the Institute for Government has shown that the proposal for judge-only trials would save less than two per cent of court time.

However, in a separate open letter, the victims’ commissioner, Claire Waxman, has urged MPs to listen to victims who have lost jobs, suffered severe declines in their mental health, and attempted suicide while waiting years for their day in court.

Thirty female Labour MPs called for Mr. Lammy to stick to the plan, labeling it a “modernization of the court system.”

The US got so much from the English court system, and now they are going to ruin it and call it “modernization.”