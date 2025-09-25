OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, has released research that found AI models scheme and intentionally lie to humans. No one’s quite sure how to stop them from doing it. The’re just like politicians.

OpenAI recently published a research report that sheds light on a disturbing trend in AI models: deliberate lying and scheming.

Apollo research was also involved in this discovery.

They say one thing or they mean something else. It seems that they used deceptive practices to achieve their goals. So they have their own goals.

Developers can’t seem to find a way to retrain them. It might only end up with them, scheming more carefully and they might get better at it and more active.

The makers want them to be more in line with human values and I have to wonder what those are these days.

The study also found that AI models can pretend not to be scheming when they understand they are being tested. In other words, they’re just like human beings.