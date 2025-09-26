Trump’s Reversal on Ukraine Is Getting Terrifying

President Trump is threatening more sanctions on Russia and sending more aid to Kiev and he might push for Ukrainian membership in NATO and the European Union.

He also wants Ukraine to re-occupy the Donbas and Crimea.

That isn’t going to happen unless the US joins the war and he doesn’t have the people behind him for that.

Russia claims it hasn’t conquered all of Ukraine yet because they are waging a war of attrition based on grinding down the strength of the AFU’s Nazi battalions and minimizing civilian deaths as much as possible.

It’s unclear how bad Russia’s economy actually is doing. He pivoted to Asia and is going to build the world’s largest pipeline to China.

The Russians say the objectives of the special military operation are the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. As Dmitry Peskov said in response to Trump’s comments about Russia being a paper tiger: “Russia is not a tiger, it’s a bear. And there are no paper bears. Russia is a real bear.”

Russia has some serious weapons and they are definitely not a paper tiger. Their alliance with China is also dangerous.

The fact that we opened our borders for four years and allowed hundreds of thousands of Chinese and Russian military-age men into the country without vetting them should be a prime consideration. Also, we can’t afford any wars.

President Trump is also claiming NATO can bomb Russian jets or do what they want, but the US is NATO.

Hopefully this is just saber rattling. Even if it is, it could backfire.