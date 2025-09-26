Bombshell: FBI Agents’ Buried Report: We Were “Political Pawns”

The FBI in secret sent 274 plainclothes agents to the US Capital during the January 6, 2021 riot/parade. It was completely disorganized, according to agents. Additionally, the bureau lost its mission to “wokeness.” According to the agents’ reviews, it allowed the agents and other employees to become pawns in a political war. This after action report was kept from the public for more than four years.

Many wrote reports (see below) which detail their views of what went down. Black Lives Matter rioters were treated far better than those on J6.

It’s four years later and the damage was done.

Excerpts

Just the News has obtained the information. Scores of FBI agents and personnel sent anonymous complaints to the after action team detailing how agents were sent into an unsafe scenario without proper safety equipment or with ability to identify themselves as officers, according to the report.

The James Comey and Chris Wray Era had been infected with darkness, political biases, and liberal ideology. They treated the protesters From the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter riots far better than those in the aftermath of the January 6 episode.

One agent in a stinging review of the Bureau wrote “It should equally and aggressively investigate criminal activity, regardless of the offenders, perceived race, political, affiliations, or motivations; and it should equally and aggressively, protect all Americans, regardless of perceived race, political, affiliations, prior motivations.

That agent urged FBI leaders “to identify viable options for FBI personnel who no longer feel it is legally or morally acceptable to support a federal law enforcement and intelligence agency motivated by political bias.”

Officers were very angry that they did not have tactical gear, but that didn’t fit the agenda of treating J6 differently. They couldn’t break up the riot. Maybe they wanted it to worsen.

“Another agent suggested it extended to the US attorney‘s office.

“Currently, the US Attorneys office is dictating what it is that gets investigated. This is a dangerous precedent because we can barely get them to prosecute investigations that clearly meet thresholds needed for Federal prosecutions,” the agent wrote. “However, their willingness to conduct a search warrant on someone’s life for a misdemeanor seems ridiculous. It is unreasonable for the FBI to conduct investigations involving misdemeanor violations at a federal level… it is not our role.”

Fifty Pages

They have action responses with 50 pages in all and located by FBI director Kash Patel‘s team and recently turned over to the House Judiciary Committee and its subcommittee.

The subcommittee is investigating security failures and weaponization of law-enforcement during the January 6 riots. It’s a bombshell revealing for the first time that the FBI had a total of 274 deployed to the Capitol in plain clothes with guns but no clear safety gear.

Christopher Wray refused to answer the question of how many agents were there that day and was complicit in the cover-up as well as the degradation of the FBI.

Read the report here or read below. Emphasis added.

FBI-HJC119-J6IG-000001-000050 by Maura