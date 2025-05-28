Air Force Cadet Allegedly Killed by Reckless Jet Skiing Dem Illegals

Democrat illegal aliens was arrested in the horrific jet ski death of an Air Force Academy cadet. They fled the scene, and hit another car while on the run. Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, whom witnesses described as driving recklessly, allegedly crashed into Moore’s kayak, killing her almost instantly.

An 18-year-old Air Force Academy cadet candidate was killed in a horrific jet ski hit-and-run while kayaking in Texas over the holiday weekend. The two involved were arrested. They are illegal aliens from Venezuela.

The incident happened on Grapevine Lake on Sunday evening when the jet ski with two female occupants struck and killed Ava Moore, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was arrested in connection to her death, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A man who was with Gonzalez and helped her flee the scene was also arrested, according to a statement from Paxton’s office.

The passenger remained on the scene to be interviewed by first responders while the operator fled with the man, according to police.

Gonzalez, a native of Venezuela, and the man, who was not publicly identified, are in the country illegally, according to Paxton’s office.

NEW: Mugshot released for the Venezuelan illegal alien charged in the fatal jet ski hit and run of 18-year-old US Air Force Cadet Candidate Ava Moore in Texas on Sunday. Police say 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez struck Moore with her jet ski, then fled the… pic.twitter.com/gjlkJ5XXrz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 28, 2025

They allegedly resisted arrest.

Criminal Illegal Aliens arrested in fatal jet ski hit-and-run of teenage Texas Air Force recruit. Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez and a man she allegedly fled from Grapevine Lake with were arrested Tuesday after a standoff with police at their Dallas-area home. Texas… pic.twitter.com/Oh7qOjdGg0 — sHesHedWhat®☕ (@MamawVance1) May 28, 2025

