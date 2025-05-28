President’s EOs on Nuclear Energy Are the Key to Clean Energy

The white smoke you see in the photo above are ordinary water vapors.

President Trump’s nuclear energy executive orders will unleash scientific research. They will allow for reactor design testing at DOE labs. They clear the way for construction on federal lands to protect national and economic security. Lastly, the orders remove regulatory barriers by requiring the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to issue timely licensing decisions.

If Democrats weren’t scamming us and really wanted net zero, the way to do that is with nuclear energy. It is truly clean energy.

Fake stories abound about the dangers with nobodies looking for a scam helped eviscerate nuclear energy’s reputation. We can’t forget the unaware people like Christie Brinkely claiming it will destroy us.

The Executive Orders

“Over the last 30 years, we stopped building nuclear reactors in America – that ends now. Today’s executive orders are the most significant nuclear regulatory reform actions taken in decades. We are restoring a strong American nuclear industrial base, rebuilding a secure and sovereign domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, and leading the world towards a future fueled by American nuclear energy. These actions are critical to American energy independence and continued dominance in AI and other emerging technologies,” said White House Office of Science and Technology Director Michael Kratsios.

“For too long, America’s nuclear energy industry has been stymied by red tape and outdated government policies, but thanks to President Trump, the American nuclear renaissance is finally here,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said. “With the emergence of AI and President Trump’s pro-American manufacturing policies at work, American civil nuclear energy is being unleashed at the perfect time.

Nuclear has the potential to be America’s greatest source of energy addition. It works whether the wind is blowing, or the sun is shining, is possible anywhere and at different scales. President Trump’s executive orders today unshackle our civil nuclear energy industry and ensure it can meet this critical moment.”

President Trump’s executive orders expand America’s Energy Dominance agenda. …

Oklo CEO Jake DeWitte explains the importance of @POTUS‘ recent Executive Orders on nuclear energy: “We had decades… of significant stagnation in policy that just was not supportive of energy abundance. And now, we’re seeing that change under the leadership of the President.” pic.twitter.com/mcwckH3WPO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 28, 2025

