Harvard’s Lying Again

Harvard claims it’s not antisemitic. Apparently, assaulting Jewish students because they are Jewish with no repercussions is okay now.

President Trump suggested Wednesday that Harvard halve its number of international students to make the prestigious university “great again.” He has also taken their last bit of funding away.

“I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15%, not 31%. We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, [but] they can’t get in because we have foreign students there,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The Kennedy School at Harvard is 60% foreign students! Our kids can’t get in, but they take in foreigners, some of whom hate us.

“Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect,” Trump added. “I want Harvard to be great again.”

The president also floated rerouting federal funds to trade schools and away from the Cambridge institution, which says 27.2% of its student body in the 2024-2025 academic year was non-American.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email