Murkowski Wants to Cut the Cuts to the Teeny Rescission Bill

Spendthrift senators are charging for the taxpayer purse. They don’t like the tiny $9.4 billion cut in spending in the DOGE rescission package. We are now addicted to spending $2 trillion more than we take in each year, adding to the $37 trillion debt which will soon sink us, as Elon has warned.

The DOGE cuts, as passed by the House, only cut $9.4 billion, and it is to foreign aid and defunding PBS/NPR. We want these cuts, GOP!

Murkowski, who stole the Alaska senate seat, is leading the charge. Like a Bull in the RINO china shop, she wants to delay so even the first cut doesn’t take place.

Murkowski wants a vote-a-rama to cut the cuts.

Leader Thune, where are you?

Murkowski is one of three Republican senators who voted to appoint Ketanji to the Supreme Court (the other two were Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney). She also voted to keep illegals on Medicaid.

BREAKING: As expected, RINOs in the Senate are pushing for delays and cuts to the DOGE rescission package. Lisa Murkowski is allegedly leading the charge. This is what open primaries and RCV gets you. pic.twitter.com/sObtiayosT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 9, 2025

We hate you, Lisa, and your little RINO friends too.